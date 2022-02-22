7 people killed in Himachal fireworks factory blast

Shimla, Feb 22 (IANS) At least seven people were killed and 12 others severely injured in a blast at a fireworks factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una town.



Most of the victims are migrant workers.



Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told the media that the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area.



The injured have been rushed to a government hospital in Una. Fire department, police personnel and rescue workers are present on the spot.



The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.



--IANS

vg/ksk/







