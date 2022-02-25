7 killed in suspected robbery attack in Nigeria

Lagos, Feb 25 (IANS) Nigerian police on Thursday confirmed two police officers and five civilians were shot dead in a suspected robbery attack in the country's southeastern state of Edo.



A police spokesperson said that the gunmen attacked four banks and a police divisional headquarter in the town of Uromi, Xinhua news agency reported.



No arrests have been made, so far, said the spokesperson, adding the armed robbers have reportedly retreated to an unknown hideout.



Security sources told Xinhua that the gunmen stormed the town in several vehicles before attacking the four banks with dynamite.



