7 killed after car rams into road divider in K'taka

Davanagere, Jan 14 (IANS) Seven people were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a road divider in Karnataka's Davanagere district on Friday.



According to Superintendent of Police C.B. Rishyanth, who reached the accident spot, the car driver was drunk and had dozed off while driving near the Kananakatte Toll Gate on National Highway 13.



Due to the impact, six people died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital.



The deceased were identified as Mallangowda (22), Santhosh (21), Sanjeev (20), Jaibheem (18), Raaghu (23), Siddesh (20) and Vedamurthy (18).



Among the dead, four were from Shahapur taluk in Yadgir district, another two from Kudligi taluk in Vijayanagar district. The seventh victim was a resident of Talikoti in Vijayapur district.



The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the government hospital mortuary in Jagalur.



The relatives of the deceased were informed about the incident.



The car occupants were on the way from Bengaluru to their homes in Hospet to celebrate Makar Sankranti, police said.



Further investigation is on.



