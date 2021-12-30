7 injured in stampede at fertiliser distribution centre in Bihar's Araria

Patna, Dec 30 (IANS) Seven women sustained injuries during a stampede outside the distribution unit of fertilisers in Araria district of Bihar on Thursday.



The injured were rushed to hospitals of Araria where their condition is stated to be stable.



Ram Pukar Singh, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Forbisganj range confirmed the incident which took place at 10 a.m.



A stampede broke out when a large number of women were waiting for their turn outside the distribution centre in a queue, he said, adding: "They have sustained injuries. We immediately rushed them to the nearby hospitals."



The farmers of Bihar face a lot of problems due to shortage of fertilisers. On Thursday, the farmers of Araria district learnt about the distribution of fertilisers at Narpatganj government high school and turned up in large numbers at the venue.



As there was not adequate deployment of police, the crowd got out of control as soon as distribution of fertilisers started in the morning hours.



"We have distributed the fertilisers to farmers after a brief disruption owing to the stampede," he said.



--IANS

ajk/shb/