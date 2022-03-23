7 injured in car accident in Afghanistan's Baghlan

Pul-e-Khumri, March 23 (IANS) At least seven commuters, including three women and two children, sustained injuries and some are in critical condition as their car turned turtle in Nahrin district of the northern Baghlan province, local official Ghulam Mohidin said Wednesday.



The seven traveller's car overturned on late Tuesday due to careless driving and all are currently admitted to a local hospital for treatment.



Road mishaps are frequent in the mountainous country and occur mostly due to reckless driving of old-fashioned vehicles on congested roads.



--IANS

int/sks/shb/

