7 in 10 Indian consumers frustrated with navigating content on OTT platforms

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Nearly seven in ten subscribers to multiple streaming services in India expressed frustration with their viewing experiences, a report said on Thursday.



According to a new report from global professional services company Accenture, 46 per cent of those surveyed indicate they spend more than six minutes searching for something to watch.



"As the video streaming segment has matured, consumers are increasingly finding the experience to be complicated, expensive and hard to use," Saurabh Kumar Sahu, MD and lead for Communications, Media and Technology practice, Accenture in India, said in a statement.



"Evolving consumer preferences and tough economics will create challenges for video streaming platforms. To win in this competitive space, the ecosystem needs a major reset, in addition to providing consumers greater control over their viewing experience," Sahu added.



In addition to the challenge of finding something to watch, consumers in India also think more than 60 per cent of the content they are paying for is not relevant to them, the survey said, which included 6,000 consumers globally.



Meanwhile, 81 per cent of those surveyed in India said they wish their profile from one service could easily be shared with another service that may offer them better, more personalised content.



