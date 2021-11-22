7 held for organising liquor party in Patna gym

Patna, Nov 22 (IANS) The police in Patna raided a gym in the Gandanibagh locality on Monday and arrested seven persons in a drunken state.



When the police team reached the gate of the gym at around 6.30 pm, one of the drunken men called his associate and told him to pull out an AK 47 rifle. When the policemen confronted him, he appologised and admitted his guilt.



"We conducted the raid based on specific information about gym trainer Deepak Kumar throwing a liquor party inside the gym premises. When the police reached the spot, seven persons were found in the liquor party," said Arun Kumar, SHO, Gardanibagh.



"During probe, it was found that Deepak in the past was involved in home delivery of liquor. He also sold liquor from the gym," Kumar said.



"We have recovered five bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and a can of beer from the spot," he added.



--IANS

ajk/arm