6th edition of the India Art Festival to be unveiled in Delhi

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 22 (IANSlife) After nearly two years of the pandemic, the India Art Festival (IAF), a contemporary art fair held annually in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, has returned. The sixth edition of the India Art Festival, to be held from the 7th to the 10th of April 2022 at the Constitution Club of India, will provide a platform for dialogue and collaborations between art galleries, dealers, and buyers, as well as artists, interior designers, architects, and art connoisseurs.





The India Art Festival, known for its massive popularity, provides a unique glimpse of evolving Indian art over the years, as well as curated insights into the cultural landscapes of neighbouring states. The Festival is in collaboration with several art galleries, assists independent artists in gaining recognition by providing a platform on which they can collaborate with countless master artists. Furthermore, it allows these artists to showcase their work to a wide range of audiences and prospective patrons, as well as develop their network and assess their potential markets.



It provides a unique opportunity for buyers and the rest of the audience to interact directly with the artists and learn more about their lives and work. The event brings together galleries, artists, private foundations, art charities, artists collectives, national institutions, cultural events, and festivals to allow both local and international audiences to engage in new ways with the South Asian region's cultural history and development.



A total of 450 artists, including 200 master artists represented by 25 art galleries and 250 independent artists, will present 3,500 works of art at the event, which will be displayed at 80 booths. At the "Artists Pavilion," emerging independent artists as well as experienced and established ones from across India will display their work, creating an outstanding panorama of the contemporary Indian art scene. Seema Kohli, Jogen Chowdhury, Neeraj Goswami, Sudhir Patwardhan, and others are among the master artists whose work will be displayed.



