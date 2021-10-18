69 rescued off Goa beaches on holiday weekend: Official

Panaji, Oct 18 (IANS) As many as 69 persons were rescued over the weekend along Goa's beaches, with the maximum rescues being carried out on Dussehra, a private lifeguard agency deployed at the state's beaches said on Monday.



"The long weekend witnessed 69 rescues along the coast by Drishti's lifesavers posted along the beaches of Goa with 35 rescues on Friday which was Dussehra, 19 on Saturday, followed by 15 on Sunday," the statement issued by Drishti Lifesavers said.



The sudden spurt in rescues comes soon after swimming in the seas was permitted along beaches in the coastal state due to the waning of the monsoons and the steady influx of tourists to Goa.



The maximum rescues were conducted at the popular Calangute and Baga beaches in North Goa, with as many as 30 lives being saved over the weekend.



