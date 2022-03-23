6.6-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan

Beijing/Taipei, March 23 (IANS) A 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off Taitung County in Taiwan at 1:41 a.m. on Wednesday.



The epicentre, with a depth of 20 km, was monitored at 23.45 degrees north latitude and 121.55 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported citing said the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).



According to the meteorological agency of Taiwan, tremors were felt across the island as a series of earthquakes rattled eastern Taiwan on Wednesday morning.



To date, one person in Taitung County was slightly injured, power outages were recorded in several quake-struck areas, and a bridge in Hualien County collapsed, according to local fire authorities in Taiwan.



