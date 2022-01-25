6,570 new cases, 14 deaths in J&K as Covid surges unabated

Jammu, Jan 25 (IANS) The Covid-19 surge continued in J&K on Tuesday with 6,570 new cases and 14 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.



An official bulletin said 1,555 new cases and seven deaths were reported in the Jammu division and 5,015 cases and seven deaths in the Kashmir division while 3,789 patients - 1,278 in the Jammu division and 2,511 in the Kashmir division - have recovered.



So far, 409,166 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 357,163 recovered, while 4,627 have succumbed.



The total number of active cases is 47,376 out of which 13,812 are in the Jammu division and 33,564 in the Kashmir division.A



Meanwhile, 36,620 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours and 74,560 tests conducted.



