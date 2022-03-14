6.4-magnitude offshore quake jolts Philippines

Manila, March 14 (IANS) An offshore earthquake with measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Occidental Mindoro province in the Philippines on Monday, authorities said.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which occurred at 5.05 a.m., hit at a depth of 29 km, about 110 km northwest of Lubang town, reports Xinhua news agency.



The tremor was also felt in Metro Manila, Batangas province, and several areas in the main Luzon island, the institute added.



The institute said the tectonic quake would trigger aftershocks but not cause damage.



The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.



