62% say inflation has been unchecked

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) As many as 62.4 per cent respondents in the IANS-CVoter Pre Budget Survey have said that inflation has been unchecked and prices have gone up under the Modi government.



The sample size of the survey is 3000+ and the timeline is January 23 to January 28, 2022.



Coming a day before the Union Budget, the survey shows people are struggling with inflation, quality of life and incomes.



27.5 per cent respondents in the survey said that inflation has been checked and the prices have gone down under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while 10.1 per cent said nothing has changed and prices remain the same.



On another question, 49.3 per cent said that the state of inflation had 'too much' adverse effect on your quality of life in the last one year.



42.3 per cent said there was 'little bit' of adverse impact on inflation while 8.3 per cent said there was no impact of inflation on the quality of life in the last one year.



Bad news persists on the quality of life as 42.4 per cent said the overall quality of life of "Aam Aadmi" or common man has deteriorated in the last one year.



32.8 per cent said it has remained the same while 24.8 per cent said quality of life has improved in the last one year.



