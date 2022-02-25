6.2 magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia

Jakarta, Feb 25 (IANS) A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra on Friday, but with no potential to trigger a tsunami.



The quake jolted at 8.39 a.m. Jakarta time (0139 GMT), with the epicenter at 17 km northeast of Pasaman Barat district at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua reported citing the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.



--IANS

int/sks/dpb