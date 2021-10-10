62 bodies of Houthi rebels retrieved from frontline in central Yemen

Sanaa, Oct 10 (IANS) The Yemeni Houthi rebels retrieved the bodies of 62 their fighters from a frontline in Yemen's central province of Marib and moved them to mortuaries in the capital Sanaa.



"They were killed in the past two days in fighting with the government troops near al-Joubah district," medics at a Houthi-controlled military hospital told Xinhua news agency.



The Houthis are trying to advance into al-Joubah, about 50 km southwest of the government-controlled Marib central city.



Fighting in the western districts of the province is still ongoing, according to government military sources.



The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.



--IANS

ksk/

