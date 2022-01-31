61-year-old man makes bus shelter his residence after debts forced him to sell home

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) In a tragic case of plummeting fortunes, a 61-year-old person, Madasami had to take refuge in a bus stand after he sold off his home due to mounting debts which he incurred in marrying off his two daughters. He is now living in a bus shelter at Anaiyappapuram village in Alankulam taluk of Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu.



Madasami's wife passed away five years ago and his daughters are living in different towns of the state. Both the daughters did not come forward to extend a helping hand.



Speaking to IANS the 61-year-old said, "I don't have any belongings except a few clothes, tiffin box, and some water bottles and I work as a farmhand during the day. Some days I don't have work and I beg for my food and other expenses. Life is so bad and no one helps me."



He said that he was a popular folk singer of his village and was always a most sought-after person during marriages and other functions.



Madasami said, "I never expected that life will take such a turn for me. I was living happily and was popular in my village. After my wife's death, I became weak physically, mentally and my debts mounted and I had no option but to sell off my home to settle the debts."



He said that as he doesn't have a valid residential address and a bank account, he is not able to go for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). He however said that he has an Aadhar card, ration card, and a voter ID card.



Without a valid home address, he cannot open a bank account as MGNREGS payment is through a bank account and he is not getting an old age pension.



When contacted the Tenkasi district authorities told IANS that they are ascertaining the details of Madasami and will find a solution to his problem in getting work under MGNREGS and old age pension.



