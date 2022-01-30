60% youths in 15-18 year age group are vaccinated: Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that about 60 per cent of youths in the age group of 15 to 18 years are vaccinated. The Prime Minister also said that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well.



Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister said that India is fighting with great success with the new wave of corona, "it is also a matter of pride that till now about four and a half crore children have been administered the dose of Corona Vaccine".



"This means that about 60 per cent of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies. Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well," the Prime Minister said.



He mentioned that now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing and this is a very positive sign. "People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained - this is the wish of every countryman," he said.



Sunday's 'Mann Ki Baat' is the first episode of 2022 and Prime Minister remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. "Today is also the death anniversary of our revered Bapu Mahatma Gandhi ji. The 30th of January reminds us of the teachings of Bapu," he said.



Talking about the just concluded Republic Day celebrations, Modi said, "The display of the nation's valour and strength, which we witnessed on Rajpath in Delhi filled everyone with pride and enthusiasm. One change you must have noticed is that now the Republic Day functions will start from the January 23, i.e. the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and will continue till the January 30, i.e. Gandhiji's death anniversary."



He also talked about the digital sculpture of Subhas Chandra Bose installed at India Gate. "We can never forget the way the country welcomed this, the wave of joy that arose from every corner of the country; the kind of feelings expressed by every countryman," he said.



The Prime Minister also talked about the 'Swachhta Abhiyan', 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "We should not forget the 'Swachhta Abhiyan', we should accelerate the campaign against single-use plastic, 'Vocal for Local' mantra is our responsibility, we have to work wholeheartedly for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. With the efforts of all of us, the country will reach new heights of development," he said.



