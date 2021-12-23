6.0-magnitude quake hits 217 km SW of La Cruz de Loreto, Mexico

New York, Dec 23 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 217 km SW of La Cruz de Loreto, Mexico at 23:22 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 8.56 km, was initially determined to be at 18.8988 degrees north latitude and 107.1694 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.



--IANS

int/sks/shb/