60 fans of Vikram take out motorcycle rally to celebrate 'Mahaan', his 60th film

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Looking to celebrate the 60th film of their favourite hero, as many as 60 fans of actor Vikram have now taken out a motorbike rally to different parts of Tamil Nadu.



'Chiyaan' Vikram's 60th film 'Mahaan', which released on Prime Video on February 10, has been receiving appreciation from both fans and critics.



Sources close to the fans who have taken out the rally said that they had done so to salute the spirit of the 'Mahaan' actor and to mark the 60-film milestone in the actor's career.



The fans are expected to head to Coimbatore, Kanyakumari and Madurai. The activity is being seen as an effort by fans to appreciate Chiyaan Vikram's method acting performance and skills.



Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, 'Mahaan' is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideology living in his search for personal freedom.



However, as he realizes his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey.



--IANS

