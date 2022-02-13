6 years of 'Fitoor', director Abhishek Kapoor calls it a learning curve

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) For filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, whose 2016 film 'Fitoor' recently completed 6 years, the film was a learning curve which allowed him to work with an amazing team that collectively worked towards a shared vision.



Talking about the film which starred Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tabu, Abhishek Kapoor said, "Working on a film imbued with such a grandiose scale, timeless literary depth and a fantastic team to see it through, is every filmmaker's dream and I'm glad to have lived it with this passion project. It's heartwarming to see how the music of 'Fitoor' never grows old."



He called a film a learning curve in his career that rendered him with a greater understanding of complexities of characters and their emotions, "As a writer & director, getting under the skin of such complex characters and reimagining it as a contemporary tale has been a significant learning curve in my career, and I'm so grateful for that. Sending out my love to the entire cast & crew who helped me realize this immaculate world where time stands still."



Meanwhile, Abhishek's last film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, received positive response from the audience for taking on the bold subject of the transgender community clubbed with a thought-provoking story.



--IANS

aa/kr

