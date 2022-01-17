6 trends will define how we drink in 2022!

New Delji, Jan 17 (IANSlife) 2022 is predicted to be an amazing year for cocktail culture and creativity behind the bar along with new trends.





Kunal Patel, founder and director for Monika Enterprises shares his prediction for what's going ahead in the Alco-Bev industry and the trends in India which have transformed several existing mindsets and accelerated the emerging trends.



Abv Awareness



Lots of us drank a bit too much in 2020 and then dried out with exceptional zero-proof cocktails. During the pandemic, lots of drinkers began to understand how alcohol really makes us feel, along with an increased awareness of the very human tendency to use booze as a coping mechanism. That alongside the wellness movement, more folks are looking to balance their drinking habits, and bar pros are happy to oblige.



Riding the Agave Boom (The Rising Tequila Market)



Roaring tequila and mezcal are fueling new spirit categories and expressions beyond in the Indian market. There are now "agave-influenced" spirits on the market, including whiskey aged in tequila and mezcal casks and even agave vodka. Tequila is the next big thing after Gin. With the current onslaught of Gin brands in India, as the white spirit market grows steadily, the Western influence of Tequila makes headway. Tequila is currently one of the most popular spirits overseas with so many celebrities launching their own Tequila brands, one can only wonder what it will be in the coming years for the Indian market.



Consumption of more premium brands



With a rise in home consumption during the pandemic, people relished more expensive brands of wine and spirits, and become accustomed to the taste. As a result, they began prioritizing quality over quantity in their beverages and are shifting to premium brands.



The cocktails are here to stay!



Since the last year, the pandemic has ushered in a newfound knowledge and fondness for cocktails and spirits. 9 out of 10 millennial drinkers (88 percent) enjoy cocktails when they socialize. The best bartenders and mixologists are continuously striving to bring in new ideas, techniques, and cultural influences, inspiring people to drink better. Cocktails have come a long way from being a 'ladies' drink. They are now enjoyed by all genders, within the age group of 18-45. The straight drinks category, though, is still governed by mature drinkers and averages the age of 50, and is clearly gaining revolutionary momentum. People are now going to bars that offer a great menu with unique concepts. They seek more information about the story and inspiration behind their drinks.



Quality conscious (Understanding your drink)



It is demonstrated that by 2022, while 50 per cent of the consumers would buy more of the same category of alcoholic beverages that they are consuming, 30 per cent are expected to move to higher brands and 20 per cent will spend on newer categories of alcohol. Although the frequency and quantity of alcohol consumption amongst Indians is declining overall, the opportunity to 'premiums' products and increase quality can be a lucrative option for drinks manufacturers. Consumers are increasingly choosing boutique brands and premium niches, and they're willing to spend more to achieve that kind of experience.



Calorie-Conscious



The "Calorie-conscious drinkers" are a new subtype on the rise. Such drinkers have higher expectations than their ancestors and are trying to strike a balance between social and physiological cravings for alcohol consumption and the growing importance of body and mind health and support... Brands that can capitalise on this contradictory urge will gain market share and usher in a new era of "responsible indulgence." As consumers value rejuvenation over intoxication, manufacturers have begun to use herbal ingredients, botanicals, and spices to give products 'therapeutic' or restorative properties.



