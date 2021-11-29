6 terrorists arrested in intel-based ops in Pak's Punjab

Islamabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Six terrorists were arrested in separate intelligence-based operations in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the police said on Monday.



The CTD in Punjab told local media that the militants were apprehended during a string of operations launched across multiple cities of the province based on intelligence tip-off received.



The militants were planning to carry out terror activities in the province, said police, adding that the timely action by police force saved the province from possible attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.



Police personnel also seized a huge cache of explosives, sophisticated arms, hand grenades and other sensitive materials from the terrorists' possession.



--IANS

int/sks