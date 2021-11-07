6 places in Odisha record night temperature below 15 degrees

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (IANS) With the onset of winter, at least six places in Odisha have recorded a minimum temperature of below 15 degrees Celsius, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.



Daringbadi recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday night, becoming the coldest town of Odisha for the day.



Daringbadi is being termed as the "Kashmir of Odisha" due to the cold climate. The hill station is located in the Kandhamal district at the height of about 3,000 ft above sea level.



Koraput recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius minimum temperature while Phulbani registered 12.6 degrees, the Meteorological Centre said.



Similarly, Keonjhar, Titlagarh and Jharsuguda towns have registered the lowest temperature of 14.2, 14.3 and 14.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.



Besides, the citizens of the state capital, Bhubaneswar experienced a night temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, whereas Cuttack city recorded 18 degrees Celsius.



The Centre further informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean off Sumatra coast. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9.



The system is likely to become more marked and move west northwestward towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours, it said.



