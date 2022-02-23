6 persons go missing between J&K's Anantnag and Kishtwar

Srinagar, Feb 23 (IANS) Six persons from Kishtwar district have gone misssing when they were on way to their home from Anantnag district on Wednesday -- 24 hours after they made last call to their families.



Officials said, "Six persons on way home to remote Warwan area of Kishtwar via Margan Top in Anantnag district have gone missing and there is no trace of these missing persons 24 hours after they made last call to their families."



Officials added that during fresh snowfall six persons had started journey by foot through Margan top, a high mountain pass which connects Warwan Valley in Kishtwar district with the Anantnag district.



"It has been around 24 hours since they made their last call from Margan Top, but they have not reached their respective homes till now," officials said.



Anantnag district administration said they are in touch with Kishtwar administration and the army.



Officials said army's 19 Rashtriya Rifles attempted search and rescue of the missing persons, but there has so far been no trace of the missing persons.



--IANS

