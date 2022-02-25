6 missing persons in J&K traced

Jammu, Feb 25 (IANS) Six persons, who went missing in J&K two days ago, were traced on Friday as officials said all of them were safe and would reach home soon.



Official sources said six persons from the Marwah area of Warwan in Kishtwar district, who had gone missing on way to their home from Anantnag via Margan top, have been traced on Friday morning.



"All six people are safe. They were spotted at the top of the Inshan area of Warwan and are on their way to their homes.



"Police and locals from the Warwan area are also heading towards them. They will reach home today," an official said.



--IANS

sq/dpb



