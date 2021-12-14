6 killed, 3 injured in road accident in J&K's Ramban dist

Srinagar, Dec 14 (IANS) At least six people died and 3 were injured on Tuesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.



Police sources said the accident occurred near Chichater in Rajgarh area of Ramban district.



"Six people are feared dead while 3 were injured in this accident that involved a tempo vehicle", sources said.



Senior civil and police officers have rushed to the accident site to supervise rescue and relief operation there.



--IANS

sq/skp/