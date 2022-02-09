6 killed, 3 injured as truck plunges off cliff in central Vietnam

Hanoi, Feb 9 (IANS) A total of six people were killed and three others injured after a truck plunged off a cliff in Vietnam's central highlands Gia Lai province early Wednesday morning.



The accident occurred when the 16-ton truck carrying dried cassava chips, while heading to a national highway, fell off from the edge of a cliff in Gia Lai's Dak Doa district at around 2 a.m. local time, Xinhua reported citing the Vietnam News Agency.



Among the wounded, one was discharged from hospital and two were still being treated, according to the report. An investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.



In 2021, a total of 11,454 traffic accidents took place in Vietnam, mostly road accidents, killing over 5,700 people and injuring nearly 8,000 others, according to the country's General Statistics Office.



