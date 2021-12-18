6 fresh cases take Karnataka's Omicron tally to 14

Bengaluru, Dec 18 (IANS) As many as six persons tested positive for Omicron in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 14. Of these, five cases were detected in Dakshina Kannada district alone.



State Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that two cluster outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. Fourteen Covid cases were found in the first cluster, of which four have tested positive for Omicron.



In the second cluster, one person has tested positive for Omicron among 19 persons. A traveller from the UK has also tested positive for Omicron, Sudhakar said. Further details are awaited regarding the UK traveller.



As many as 14 students of Kurnadu JNV School had tested positive for Covid on December 10. Likewise, 19 students studying at Srinivasa Nursing College in Dakshina Kannada had tested positive for Covid on December 9. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing, and the reports have confirmed that one girl student was infected by the Omicron variant.



On Friday evening, the district administration of Dakshina Kannada had conducted an emergency meeting after a traveller from Ghana, a high-risk country, tested positive for Covid. In all, 27 of his co-passengers have been tested and are being monitored.



