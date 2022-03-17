6 Lankan fishermen apprehended by Indian Coast Guard

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday said it has apprehended a Sri Lankan fishing boat with six crew members fishing in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).



According to the Coast Guard, the Lankan boat was apprehended on Wednesday.



The Coast Guard Ship Vajra whilst on patrol, detected a boat 117 nautical miles South-East of Kanyakumari. Subsequently, the Coast Guard ship sighted the Lankan boat fishing with nets in the Indian waters.



On sighting the Coast Guard ship, the Lankan boat tried to flee but was intercepted by the former.



The illegal fishing in Indian EEZ by the Sri Lankan fishing boat is a violation of the Maritime Zone of India (MZI) Act, 1981, Coast Guard said.



The Lankan boat was thoroughly rummaged by the Coast Guard boarding team.



On investigation, it was found that the boat had the electronic chart display system and crew were well aware about fishing in the Indian EEZ.



In addition, the Automatic identification system onboard, was deliberately kept switched off.



Further investigation revealed that the boat had Tuna long line in water and was fishing well inside Indian EEZ. The boat had about 350 kg of catch onboard.



The fishing boat along with six crew members was apprehended by the ship and brought to nearest designated port Tuticorin.



An FIR against the Sri Lankan boat was registered and the boat along with its crew has been handed over to Marine police Tharuvaikulam, Tuticorin.



--IANS

