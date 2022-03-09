6 Bihar labourers drugged, robbed on train in UP

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), March 9 (IANS) Six labourers on-board the Bihar-bound Jannayak Express train were found unconscious at Bareilly junction.



All of them were from Bihar and were returning home for Holi with their hard-earned savings when the incident took place on Tuesday.



They were allegedly targeted by the gang that drugs and robs passengers on trains.



The Government Railway Police (GRP) admitted all of them to the district hospital where they are yet to regain consciousness.



The victims' cash and luggage were found missing.



According to reports, on Tuesday, GRP received a call from a passenger in the D1 coach that six passengers were lying unconscious in the train. Their valuables were missing and all had journey tickets from Amritsar to Darbhanga.



The station house officer said, "We have started our investigation. All the victims are under observation and their families have been informed. They would be arriving anytime in Bareilly. We have alerted all the officials to keep an eye on suspicious people at railway stations. One needs to be extremely cautious while accepting eatables from co-passengers and also should not buy any eatables from unauthorised vendors.



--IANS

amita/dpb

