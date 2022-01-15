5th Test, Day 2: England bowl out Australia for 303 in 1st innings

Hobart, Jan 15 (IANS) England bowled out Australia for 303 in their first innings on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test, here on Saturday.



Resuming the day at 241/6, Australia added 62 more runs to their total and lost the remaining four wickets in the morning session.



Travis Head (101) and Cameron Green (74) were the top-scorers for Australia while Stuart Broad (3/59) and Mark Wood (3/155) were main wicket-takers for England.



Brief scores: Australia 303 in 75.4 overs (Travis Head 101, Cameron Green 74; Stuart Broad 3/59, Mark Wood 3/155) vs England.



