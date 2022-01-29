587 candidates file nominations for Goa Assembly polls

Panaji, Jan 29 (IANS) In all, 587 candidates have filed their nomination papers spread across 40 assembly constituencies in Goa which go to polls on February 14, an official statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer late on Friday said.



The process of filing nominations ended on Friday afternoon.



"The total nominations filed by candidates contesting the State Legislative Assembly Election for Goa 2022 are 587. The scrutiny of the nominations would be done on January 29, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature would be on January 31," the statement said.



The most number of nominations were filed on Friday, when a total 254 candidates filed their nominations, the statement also said.



