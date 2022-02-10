57.79% polling in phase I UP election till 5 pm

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) As per initial reports, Phase I of the polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday saw 57.79 per cent voting till 5 p.m., according to the Election Commission of India.



"Phase I has seen 57.79 per cent polling till 5 p.m. as per initial reports," said the ECI statement along with a disclaimer that these are approximate figures as data from some polling stations take time to be incorporated.



Voting will go on till little more time, so final percentage would be known later.



Agra saw 56.52 per cent, Aligarh 57.25 per cent, Bagpat 61.25 per cent, Bulandshahr 60.57 per cent, Gautam Budd Nagar 53.48 per cent, Ghaziabad 52.43 per cent, Hapur 60.53 per cent, Mathura 58.12 per cent, Meerut 58.23 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 62.09 per cent and Shamli saw 61.75 per cent voting, the EC statistics showed.



Of the total 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly, voting for 58 seats of the phase I of the seven phase elections is being held on Thursday. There are a total of 634 candidates in fray, 73 of them are women. As many as 2.28 crore voters (1.04 of them female) are exercising their franchise at 26,027 polling booths across 10,853 polling stations in 11 districts.



