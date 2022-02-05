5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts J&K

Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, while no reports of any casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere so far.



A statement issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the moderate intensity temblor occurred at 9.45 a.m. and its coordinates are latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east.



The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, while its depth was 181 km inside the earth's crust.



Kashmir is seismologically situated on an earthquake prone region where temblors have wrought havoc in the past.



Over 80,000 people were killed on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake on October 8, 2005.



