56th DGP conference to begin in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 19 (IANS) The 56th Director Generals of Police (DGP) conference, the first to be hosted by Uttar Pradesh and the first to be held at the police headquarters in any city, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conference on Saturday.



The country's intelligence brass comprising National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and the Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel will also be present.



The meeting will be held in a hybrid format with DGPs of states, Union Territories and heads of the Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations in attendance at the venue in Lucknow, while other invitees joining through video conference facility from 37 different locations at Intelligence Bureau or state intelligence headquarters.



Key issues related to national security and new challenges, including cyber security, will be discussed at the meeting.



