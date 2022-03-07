55-yr-old Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal takes over as IUML chief

Thiruvananthapuram, March 7 (IANS) Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Monday took over as the new president of Kerala Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) after the demise of

Panakkad Sayyid Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal.



Panakkad Sayyid Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal (74) passed away at a private hospital in Ernakulam district's Angamaly on Sunday.



"It's a huge responsibility that has been given and I will go forward taking the advice of all seniors," said Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal soon after taking over.



Thousands had taken part at the funeral of Sayyid Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal which took place at Panakkad in Malappuram district in the wee hours of Monday.



Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal for a while has been officiating in place of Sayyid Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal, who was indisposed for a while.



The new Thangal who has taken over is a former state president of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) has a good rapport with other Muslim leaders and enjoys the respect of political leaders from various political leaders of the Congress-led UDF, of which IUML is the second biggest ally.



--IANS

sg/shb/