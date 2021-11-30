5.5-magnitude quake hits Japan's Izu Islands: USGS

Hong Kong, Nov 30 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Izu Islands, Japan, at 06:53 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicentre, with a depth of 7.86 km, was initially determined to be at 31.2289 degrees north latitude and 142.4773 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.



