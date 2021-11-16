52nd IFFI to play special tribute to Sean Connery by screening five of his films

Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay special tribute to Hollywood legend Sean Connery, the first actor to portray iconic British spy James Bond, by screening five of his most loved films.



The five films that are to be screened as part of the special tribute to the legend are - 'From Russia with Love' (1963), 'Goldfinger' (1964), 'You Only Live Twice' (1967), 'The Hunt For Red October' (1990), and 'The Untouchables' (1987) which won him an Oscar in 1988.



The Scottish actor who was known for his portrayal of 007, passed away in his sleep late last year.



Connery, who is remembered as the original James Bond, was the first to utter one of the classic movie catchphrases of all time - 'the name's Bond...James Bond'. His acting career spanned seven decades during which he appeared in seven of the Bond films.



His definitive performance as Agent 007 in Ian Fleming's Bond movies cemented his position as one of the most confident actors in Hollywood.



'Dr. No' (1962), 'Goldfinger' (1964), 'From Russia with Love' (1964), 'Thunderball' (1965), 'You Only Live Twice' (1967) and 'Diamonds are Forever' (1971) and 'Never Say Never Again' (1983) still command a legion of fans.



Connery is also known for his performances in 'Murder on the Orient Express' (1974); 'The Man Who Would Be King' (1975), 'Outland' (1981), 1993's 'Rising Sun', 'Dragonheart' (1996) and 'The Rock' (1996). In 1999, Connery starred in and produced 'Entrapment'.



--IANS

mani/kr