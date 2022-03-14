52.7% S.Koreans expects Prez-elect to do well: Poll

Seoul, March 14 (IANS) More than half of South Koreans, or 52.7 per cent, expect President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to do well on state affairs, a survey showed on Monday.



According to the survey of 1,018 adults conducted by Realmeter, 41.2 per cent say they do not expect Yoon to do well on state affairs, Yonhap News Agency reported.



The remaining 6.1 per cent say they do not know.



Yoon won the March 9 presidential election by a razor-thin margin of 0.73 per cent and had 48.56 per cent of the vote.



According to previous Realmeter surveys on expectations of a President-elect's job performance, 79.3 per cent of respondents were positive about former President Lee Myung-bak and 64.4 per cent were positive about former President Park Geun-hye.



Outgoing President Moon Jae-in received 74.8 per cent of positive expectations on state affairs when he was elected in 2017.



Economic growth and job creation are cited as a top priority for Yoon, followed by political reform and stabilisation of home prices, the survey showed.



Meanwhile, Moon's approval rating fell 5.8 percentage points from last week to 38.1 per cent, while his disapproval rating rose 7.3 points to 58.8 per cent.



