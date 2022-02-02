5.2-magnitude quake hits Auckland Islands in NZ

Hong Kong, Feb 2 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on richter scale jolted Auckland Islands, New Zealand region at 04:24 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 49.8839 degrees south latitude and 163.1968 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.



The reports of any damage to life and property have been reported so far.



