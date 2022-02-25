52 held for production, sale of fake and substandard medicines in China

Beijing, Feb 25 (IANS) Chinese police have caught 52 suspects involved in the production and sale of fake or substandard medicines in a law enforcement campaign launched in January this year, said China's Ministry of Public Security on Friday.



According to the ministry, 22 criminal dens where such activities took place were busted during the campaign. It added that the money involved in the cases solved amounted to over 270 million yuan (about $42.6 million).



Chinese police departments have been cracking down heavily on criminal activities involving fake medicine since 2019. So far, over 12,000 cases have been solved and 17,000 suspects arrested.



Police departments will continue to crack down on such criminal activities to ensure the safety of medicine for the public, said an official with the ministry.



