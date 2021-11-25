50 medical students in K'taka test Covid positive

Dharwad (Karnataka), Nov 25 (IANS) At a time when life is almost bouncing back to normalcy in Karnataka, as many as 50 students studying at a medical college in Dharwad district of Karnataka have tested positive for coronavirus, health department officials said on Thursday.



All the students are pursuing their MBBS course at the SDM Medical College. About 40 of them had attended a get-together party organised in the premises of the college a few days ago. All the students had taken two doses of vaccination and are showing no symptoms of Covid-19.



All of them are quarantined in their hostel rooms and being monitored. District Health Officer Dr Yashvanth Madanikar visited the hostel and took stock of the situation. All the students have been subjected to Covid tests.



The authorities are getting the whole campus sanitised and an entire premise has been sealed down. The government and health department are repeatedly making appeals to people not to neglect social distancing and using masks at public places.



