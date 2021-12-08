5.0 magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

Tokyo, Dec 8 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on Wednesday struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).



The temblor occurred at around 2.29 a.m. local time, with its epicentre at a latitude of 37.2 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at depth of 20 km, Xinhua news agency reported.



The quake logged 3 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.



So far no tsunami warning has been issued.



--IANS

int/sks/skp/