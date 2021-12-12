5.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan

Tokyo, Dec 12 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on Sunday struck Japan's eastern Ibaraki Prefecture, authorities said.



According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at around 12:.31 p.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 139.9 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km, reports Xinhua news agency.



The quake logged four in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.



So far no tsunami warning has been issued.



--IANS

ksk/

