5.0 magnitude quake hits Severo-Kuril'sk, Russia

Beijing, Oct 17 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted 160 km south of Severo-Kuril'sk, Russia at 12.05 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicentre, with a depth of 54.2 km, was initially determined to be at 49.2314 degrees north latitude and 155.9782 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.



More details about the quake is awaited.



