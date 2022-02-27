50 cases of oral cancer detected in UP district in 20 days

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 27 (IANS) In a shocking development, 50 cases of patients having primary symptoms of mouth cancer have surfaced in 20 days during screening at the out-patient department of the Firozabad medical college.



According to the doctors, the majority of these patients are in the age group of 30 to 50 years. They are addicted to chewing tobacco.



On February 4, the dental department of the Firozabad medical college started the cancer screening OPD.



Head of the dental department, Dr Kiran Singh, said, 50 patients suffering oral problems have been tested positive for mouth cancer till February 24.



These patients were unaware of the disease. Chewing tobacco is a common reason behind the progression of the disease in the majority of the patients.



All the patients are in the primary stage and can be cured following regular treatment.



"Mouth cancer can spread rapidly. Common signs and symptoms of the disease may include a lip or mouth sore that does not heal, white or reddish patch on the inside of your mouth, loose teeth, growth or lump inside your mouth, mouth pain, ear pain and difficult or painful swallowing. In case of persistent signs and symptoms for more than two weeks, the person must get cancer screening done," she said.



According to doctors, factors that can increase risk of mouth cancer include tobacco use of any kind, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipes, chewing tobacco and snuff, among others.



Heavy alcohol use, excessive sun exposure to your lips, sexually transmitted virus called human papillomavirus (HPV), weakened immune system can also lead to mouth cancer.



--IANS

amita/dpb