5-yr jail term to six for fraud in PMT-10 conducted by Vyapam

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) A Special CBI Court in Madhya Pradesh has awarded five years rigorous imprisonment to six persons in a case related to the Pre-Medical Test 2010 conducted by Vyapam and also imposed a fine of Rs 3700 on them.



The Special Judge, Vyapam cases, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), awarded the jail term to Parvez Khan, Pradeep Upadhyay, Rajesh Baghel, Awadhesh Kumar, Hari Narain Singh and Ved Ratan Singh.



The CBI had registered the case on December 29, 2015 following a Supreme Court order.



Initially the case was lodged with the Cantonment Police Station in Guna area of MP.



It was alleged that accused Pradeep Kumar Upadhyay and Parvez Alam alias Parvez Khan appeared in place of original candidates Awadhesh Singh and Rajesh Baghel respectively in the PMT examination held on June 20, 2010, at the Govt Post Graduation college, Guna.



"Pradeep Kumar and Parvez Khan were caught by the invigilators from the respective examination halls while they were appearing in place of the original candidates (Awadhesh Kumar and Rajesh Baghel) respectively," said the CBI official.



The CBI learnt during the investigation that Rajesh Baghel and Awadhesh Kumar applied for PMT-2010 in offline mode through middleman Harnarain Singh giving a common address to facilitate delivery of the TAC (Test Admit Card).



The CBI traced Parvez Alam and arrested him in 2017. He was examined. His specimen signature/handwriting and thumb impression as well as the specimen signature/handwriting and thumb impression of Pradeep Kumar Upadhyay were obtained and sent to the CFSL for an expert's opinion.



It was found that the candidates Rajesh Baghel and Awadhesh Kumar did not appear in the examination.



After investigation, a supplementary chargesheet was filed in August 2017 against the accused.



The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.



