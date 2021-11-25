5 winterized rum cocktails for the season!

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANSlife) It's that time of year when we want some cosy comfort in the chilly weather. Our favourite winter hideaway -- the molasses-like sweetness of rum lends itself to this cocktail. It's a great match for the types of drinks we're drinking when the weather cools down. Cocktail expert Dushyant Tanwar of Monika Enterprises has prepared a list of our favourite cool-weather rum cocktail recipes. It's time to make a move.





RUM MACCHIATO



Ingredients:



Diplomatico Planas - 40 ml



Coconut milk - 30 ml



Espresso - 40 ml



Walnut/Almond syrup - 10 ml



Method:



Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake vigorously and pour into a coffee mug. Garnish with chocolate powder.





THE PERFECT STORM



Ingredients:



Kraken Black Spiced Rum - 50ml



Ginger Ale - 150 ml



Lime Wedge - 1 No.



Method:



Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Stir to mix and enjoy!





RUM MULE



Ingredients:



50ml Mantuano



100ml ginger beer



10ml Lime Juice



Ice



Method:



In a highball glass, combine all of the ingredients, swirl with a stirrer, and top with ice.



XO OLD FASHIONED



Ingredients:



Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva - 50 ml



Rich simple syrup - 1 Bar spoon



Chocolate bitters - 3 dashes



Method:



Stir all ingredients in a chilled mixing glass. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange twist.



BLACK MOJITO



Ingredients:



Kraken Black Spiced Rum - 50ml



Mint Leaves - 6-8 No.



Lime Wedge - 6-8 No.



Sugar Syrup (2:1) - 20ml



Soda Water - 50-60ml



Method:



Muddle the Lime and the sugar together. Clap the mint leaves and add to the glass. Add the Kraken and stir together with cracked ice. Top up with soda.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

os/tb/