5 winterized rum cocktails for the season!
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 1637825942000
By Olivia Sarkar
New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANSlife) It's that time of year when we want some cosy comfort in the chilly weather. Our favourite winter hideaway -- the molasses-like sweetness of rum lends itself to this cocktail. It's a great match for the types of drinks we're drinking when the weather cools down. Cocktail expert Dushyant Tanwar of Monika Enterprises has prepared a list of our favourite cool-weather rum cocktail recipes. It's time to make a move.
RUM MACCHIATO
Ingredients:
Diplomatico Planas - 40 ml
Coconut milk - 30 ml
Espresso - 40 ml
Walnut/Almond syrup - 10 ml
Method:
Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake vigorously and pour into a coffee mug. Garnish with chocolate powder.
THE PERFECT STORM
Ingredients:
Kraken Black Spiced Rum - 50ml
Ginger Ale - 150 ml
Lime Wedge - 1 No.
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Stir to mix and enjoy!
RUM MULE
Ingredients:
50ml Mantuano
100ml ginger beer
10ml Lime Juice
Ice
Method:
In a highball glass, combine all of the ingredients, swirl with a stirrer, and top with ice.
XO OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients:
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva - 50 ml
Rich simple syrup - 1 Bar spoon
Chocolate bitters - 3 dashes
Method:
Stir all ingredients in a chilled mixing glass. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an orange twist.
BLACK MOJITO
Ingredients:
Kraken Black Spiced Rum - 50ml
Mint Leaves - 6-8 No.
Lime Wedge - 6-8 No.
Sugar Syrup (2:1) - 20ml
Soda Water - 50-60ml
Method:
Muddle the Lime and the sugar together. Clap the mint leaves and add to the glass. Add the Kraken and stir together with cracked ice. Top up with soda.
