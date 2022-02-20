5 ways to practice self-love

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANSlife) When you hear the term "self-love", images sheet masks or spontaneous road trips in films and spa days come to mind. However, self-love is more than this. It can take different forms for each of us. A rigorous pilates workout can be as relaxing as a spa treatment. Self-love entails accepting your true self -- with all of the flaws and imperfections that make you unique as an individual.







Smytten lists down five ideas to kick-start your self-love journey!



* Clean and organise: There is nothing better than getting something done first thing in the morning. Starting your day with a win can instantly boost your mood and self-esteem. You will end up getting more done than usual as a subconscious attempt to replicate that feeling. Devoting some time to organising your room can also significantly aid in the decluttering of your thoughts.



* Meditate: Meditating allows you to quiet your mind and refocus your attention on the present moment. While there are numerous approaches, here's one you can try: spend at least three minutes doing a slow, breath-work meditation that focuses on your inner strengths. Finally, express your gratitude for a fully functional body. And, while it may seem counterintuitive, complimenting yourself aloud can be a game-changer!



* Experiment with self-care: The internet is flooded with self-care tips that can confuse a reader to the point of doing nothing. This is where experimentation comes into play! Find what works for you, whether it's the viral Moroccan Argan Oil Facial Kit or taking a bubble bath. Although it may appear time-consuming and tedious, trying something new is always rewarding. At the end of the day, when you find the perfect match, it will all be worth it!



* Maintain a journal: Write as if you were writing to a friend. Document your dreams, goals, dilemmas, or even a single day in your life. Simply put, allow your thoughts to flow. Proactively writing allows you to set intentions that lead to positive thoughts, self-image and overall happiness.



* Buy yourself flowers: Break the stereotype of waiting for someone else to present you with flowers by representing a tangible form of love. Shower yourself with fragrance and love by selecting the right flowers and bringing freshness to your home or office. Alternatively, you could treat yourself to the ideal floral perfume -- the choice is entirely yours!



Finally, choose to love yourself on a daily basis. It's simple: hydrate, eat at least three meals a day, get eight hours of sleep, limit screen time and avoid activities that are harmful to your physical and mental health.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

tb/