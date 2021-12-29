5 SP workers held for attempting to disrupt PM visit to Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Dec 29 (IANS) Five Samajwadi Party workers have been arrested in connection with the Tuesday's violence in Kanpur.



According to an FIR, one SP worker, identified as Sachin Kesarwani has been arrested. Sachin Kesarwani is a worker of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha.



The others arrested include Ankur Patel, Nikesh Kumar, Shukant Sharma and Abhishek Rawat.



According to police, a conspiracy was being hatched to create unrest in Kanpur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Tuesday. Police said that SP workers vandalised a car that had flags of the BJP and a poster of PM Modi. They also burnt an effigy of PM Modi on a roadside in the city.



The video was then widely circulated on social media platforms with an intention to irk BJP workers and create unrest at the Prime Minister's event.



However, during the investigation, it was revealed that the SP workers vandalised their own car after decorating it as a BJP car. Police said that further investigation into the matter will continue and those behind the violence will face action.



--IANS

amita/skp/